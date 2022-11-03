Telangana: Mancherial govt medical college gets nod to take up admissions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:50 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

100 seats were allotted to the college as against the intake of 150 seats due to delay in getting permission by the first phase of the counseling.

Mancherial: Newly sanctioned government medical college was granted permission to take up admissions into the first year of MBBS course this academic year, according to an order issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday.

The college principal Dr Dawood Suleman said that the NMC gave a nod to carry out admissions online and to start classes in this academic year and that the college was included in the list of institutions for the second phase of counseling of NEET. He disclosed that 100 seats were allotted to the college as against the intake of 150 seats due to delay in getting permission by the first phase of the counseling. However, the NMC’s nod brought cheer to the students aspiring to pursue the course. The students of hailing from the district can opt for the institution without needing to migrate to neighboring Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

Also Read Ryots take to oil palm cultivation in Mancherial

Meanwhile, Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for striving hard for the commission’s permission to the college. He stated that Rao was laying a special focus on creating medical colleges in the newly created state and to make medical education accessible to students from every part of Telangana.

The college, one of the eight facilities sanctioned in different parts of Telangana in 2021, is going to be operated in temporary structures built in the existing agriculture market yard at Ramnagar in district headquarters. The estimated cost of the works was Rs 14 crore. It has an intake of 150 seats per annum and is equipped with 330-beded government general hospital.

According to the authorities of the college, the institution has equipped with 48 teachers including professors as against the sanctioned strength of 54 to teach anatomy, physiology and biochemistry subjects. It was recently provided with 42 senior residents who would discharge duties at the institution. As many as 148 staffers including sanitation workers were recruited on the basis of outsourcing by an agency for the college.