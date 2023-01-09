Asifabad shivers at 4.8 degrees Centigrade

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:45 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (U) mandal continued to register the minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Centigrade for the second day on Monday, forcing people to remain indoors. It is the lowest minimum temperature recorded this year.

According to a weather report available on a website of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Sirpur (U) mandal saw the minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Centigrade. It recorded 4.7 degrees Centigrade on Sunday. People of this mandal did not venture outdoors till 11 am. Farmers suspended activities due to freezing temperatures.

Meanwhile, Bazarhathnoor mandal of Adilabad district registered 5.4 degrees C. Several parts of the two districts reeled under severe chilly weather conditions.

Our Khammam reporter adds:

Mercury level stayed below 10 degree Celsius in Gundala, parts of Allapalli , Kothagudem and Mulkalapalli mandals in Kothagudem district during the past 24 hours.

A lowest temperature of 9.1 degree Celsius was recorded in Gundala mandal. In Khammam the minimum temperature was above 10 degree Celsius and a lowest temperature of 10.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Gangaram in Sathupalli mandal.

Low temperatures were recorded in six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal in the last 24 hours up to 8. 30 am on Monday, with Mulugu recording lowest temperature of 8.2 C. While Jayashankar Bhupalpally district recorded 8.3 C, Warangal district registered 8.8 C, followed by 9 C in Jangaon, 9.2 C in Mahabubabad and 9.7 C in Hanamkonda.