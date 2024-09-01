| Woman Poisons Three Children To Death Hangs Self In Patancheru

Woman poisons three children to death, hangs self in Patancheru

The deceased were Savithri (28), her son Jaswanth (8), and twin daughters Chinmayi and Chitra (3).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 06:23 PM



Sangareddy: A mother allegedly poisoned her three children to death before hanging herself to death at Rudraram in Patancheru mandal on Sunday.

Savithra’s husband, Anjaneyulu (32), who suffered failure of both his kidneys, was undergoing treatment in a hospital. Anjaneyulu used to work as a bike mechanic at. Since he was addicted to liquor, both his kidneys failed, according to reports.

Anjaneyulu’s illness had pushed the family into a deep financial crisis, which is said to be the reason behind Savithri’s extreme step. The incident left the residents of the Rudraram and the kin of Savithri in shock.

A case was registered. The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Patancheru for postmortem.