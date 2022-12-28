Woman recreates Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ dance sequence underwater, leaves netizens impressed

Influencer took things a step ahead by recreating a no-famous dance sequence on the show underwater

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Influencer took things a step ahead by recreating a no-famous dance sequence on the show underwater

Hyderabad: Every now and then, one or two web series sweep us off our feet. This December, a Netflix show titled ‘Wednesday’ has been the talk of the town, with multiple influencers dressing up like the main character in the show.

One such influencer took things a step ahead by recreating a no-famous dance sequence on the show underwater. Played by actor Jenna Ortega, the main lead attends a school dance party with her date where she dances in a peculiar way that is now viral.

Apparently, one of the steps is inspired by the old Wednesday Adams movie. Sharing a video of her recreation, she wrote, “IT TOOK ME 4 hours to film this.This dress was to floaty, so I had some trouble moving in it and my usual pool is closed till mid January so I had to adjust in other one (sic).”

The top-ranking series is about a young adult named Wednesday Adams, a fictional character that was created long ago and has been a part of multiple comics and a movie. Wednesday is a cold-hearted girl who very rarely blinks her eyes and smiles.

The show revolves around her quest to find a killer at the school for supernatural outcast students.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Makushenko (@kristimakusha)