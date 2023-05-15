| Woman Shot Dead For Consuming Liquor Outside Gurdwara In Punjab

By IANS Published Date - 10:20 AM, Mon - 15 May 23

Photo: IANS

Chandigarh: A 33-year-old woman was shot dead in Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala in Punjab for allegedly ‘consuming’ liquor, police said on Monday.

Police have recovered tobacco packets and a bottle of liquor from the spot.

Victim Parminder Kaur was allegedly under the influence of liquor and was ‘consuming’ it near the sarovar on the gurdwara complex. The crime occurred on Sunday night.

The accused, Nirmaljit Singh Saini, has been arrested.

“Prima facie it seems the accused’s religious sentiments were hurt and he shot at the woman, killing her on the spot,” a police official told the media.

Further details were awaited.