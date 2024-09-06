Woman throws children into lake, dies by suicide amid family dispute in Ranga Reddy

Odusu Kumar from Munaganoor, Rangareddy district, had two children from his first marriage, which ended in divorce due to family issues. He was left to care for his children and later remarried Manga. Together, they had two more children and lived in Vanasthalipuram with their four kids. However, the couple frequently argued over minor issues and faced financial difficulties.

Hyderabad: Upset over family disputes, a woman threw her two children into a lake and then died by suicide at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday night.

Upset over this, on Thursday 7pm, Manga took her children Lavanya (14) and Sarath (12) to the Ibrahimpatnam pond.

She is believed to have first pushed both the children into the pond. Though she attempted to push Charan (6) also into the water, he escaped and ran away.

Manga also committed suicide by jumping into the lake. Charan, ran into the village and informed people. An auto driver ruhshed to their rescue, but Manga and her two children were already dead.

On being alerted, the Ibrahimpatnam police reached the spot and took up investigation.