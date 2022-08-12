Woman ties rakhi to injured leopard, picture goes viral

Hyderabad: People always say that humans and wildlife have a sacred relationship, one that comes from the connection towards Mother Nature. Proving that to be true, a woman tied a rakhi to an ailing leopard and that picture is now going viral with netizens appreciating the gesture.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared an image on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami that showed a woman clad in a pink saree tying a rakhi to the leopard. Elaborating on the man and wild relation, the officer tweeted: “For ages, man & animal in India have lived in harmony with unconditional love to the wild.”

He goes on to provide more information about the picture, and says, “In Rajasthan, a lady shows this unfettered love to our wild by tying a Rakhi(symbol of love & brotherhood ) to an ailing leopard before handing over to Forest Department.”

The picture which is a display of pure harmony as Nanda described is now being shared widely on the micro-blogging platform. Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, “Tying a rakhi is symbolical…the love and affection is so beautiful…as shown by the lady…and a big applause to all the staff who take care of our forests…”

Agreeing with the officer’s point of view, “That is how it should be. We need to coexist with forests and wildlife. God made all types of life and the world is not only for human beings,” another user said.

