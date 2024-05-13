Woman voter dies of cardiac arrest at Uppal polling station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 09:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman voter died reportedly due to cardiac arrest at a polling station in Uppal on Monday. Vijay Lakshmi, a resident of Bharat Nagar in Uppal, had come to the polling station in the morning and stood in the queue to cast her vote.

While standing, she suddenly collapsed and the local people shifted her to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The police registered a case.