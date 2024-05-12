Women MPs in Lok Sabha from Telangana a rarity

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 12 May 2024, 07:46 PM

From Left: Kadiyam Kavya, Kavitha Maloth, Athram Suguna.

Hyderabad: Despite women outnumbering men in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, only two women have represented Telangana in the Lok Sabha after formation of the State so far.

Both were Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then TRS) candidates. In 2014, K Kavitha won from Nizamabad constituency while in 2019, Maloth Kavitha got elected from Mahabubabad constituency.

This time, six candidates are in the fray from three major parties.

The Congress has fielded Sunitha Mahender Reddy from Malkajgiri constituency, Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal and Athram Suguna from Adilabad. Similarly, BJP has fielded former MP DK Aruna from Mahabubnagar and Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad. BRS has fielded Malothu Kavitha from Mahabubabad constituency.

All these six women candidates are locking horns with male candidates representing different parties in their constituencies.

Representation of women from different constituencies is now turning into a contentious issue. In 2014, though 12 women candidates had contested the Lok Sabha elections in the State, save for BRS candidate K Kavitha, the rest represented BSP and fought as independent candidates.

In 2019, the number of women representing major parties increased slightly. BRS had fielded K Kavitha from Nizamabad and Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad. While Congress had former MP Renuka Chowdhary from Khammam, the BJP fielded DK Aruna from Mahabubnagar and Bangaru Shruthi from Nagarkurnool constituencies. In all, 25 women candidates had contested from different parties and independents in the 2019 elections.

Among the 51 candidates fielded by the three major parties, including BRS, BJP and the Congress, 31 are former MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Ministers. In all, 28 candidates are contesting the elections for the first time from different constituencies in the State. Interestingly, in the five constituencies, including Warangal, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Medak and Peddapally, whichever candidate wins from the major parties, he or she would be stepping into the parliament for the first time.

Candidates who can’t vote for themselves

Strange it may sound, but five candidates from the three major parties cannot vote for themselves. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is contesting from Hyderabad but his residence is in Rajendranagar under the Chevella parliamentary constituency, where he will be voting.

Similarly, BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha is a resident of Mahendra Hills and has to cast her vote in Malkajgiri constituency. Congress candidate from Malkajgiri Sunitha Mahender Reddy is a resident of Tandur, which comes under Chevella constituency.

Same is the case with Congress Hyderabad candidate Mohammed Sameer. His vote is under Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency limits. BRS Chevella candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar is a resident of Qutbullapur and would cast his vote from Malkajgiri constituency.