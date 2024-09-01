Watch: Women pedestrian injured in car accident at Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 04:58 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman pedestrian sustained injuries after a car rammed into her at Vanasthalipuram in the city on Sunday morning.

Sony (21), a resident of Hayathnagar, was walking on the road side when a car came in a wrong direction at a high speed and hit her. The victim was flung into the air and fell on the ground while the car sped away. The police later identified the car and took the driver into custody.

The police said the car was driven at high speed in a negligent manner leading to the incident. The police who conducted a breathe analyzer test on the driver found that he was not under the influence of alcohol.