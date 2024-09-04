Women power in full force at Riyadh’s Indian International School

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 4 September 2024, 09:22 PM

Photo of Shahnas Abdul Jaleel

Jeddah: In a significant development, the governing body of the Indian International School, Riyadh (IISR) is now led by women, with four of the six members being women.

The new management committee for the school was announced on Tuesday and will be headed by Shahnas Abdul Jaleel as chairperson. The other members were Sajida Husna, Sumaiya Sangreskop, Shahzeen Eram, Pashim Ali and Syed Zafer Ali.

The four women in the management committee are in addition to principal Meera Rahman. Previously all management committees had seven members, however, this time only six members were named. Shahnas is a software engineer working in Saudi Arabia and is a native of Ernakulam in Kerala and is a mother of two. Her husband also works as a software engineer.

The women in leadership roles in the school is expected to change the dynamics, especially in matters of the academic affairs of the students. The community-run schools under the patronage of the Indian Embassy play a pivotal role in Indian community affairs in the Kingdom. It is noteworthy to mention that earlier, Dr. Hemalatha Mahalingam was nominated as chairperson of Jeddah’s Indian International School.

Interestingly, social reforms unleashed by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have brought sweeping changes in the Kingdom wherein women benefitted the most. The country, where women for decades had a restricted role in public, is now embracing their potential.