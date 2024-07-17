Women self-help groups to operate Mee Seva centres in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 07:43 PM

Karimnagar: Self-help groups of women will soon be operating Mee Seva centres under the Mahila Shakthi scheme.

Besides allocating centres, the State government will also sanction a loan of Rs.2.50 lakh under Stree Nidhi to purchase computers, printers, scanners, furniture and other equipment. SHGs will be given an opportunity to clear the loan amount in monthly installments after the centre starts operations. Group members, who pursued intermediate and degree, would be selected as operators and given training in the operation of the centres.

Officials are planning to establish the centres in gram panchayats, government schools, Rythu Vedhikas and other government offices. Besides generating income for women, it is going to help the villagers, who were facing troubles to go to Mee Seva centres that were hitherto located only in mandal headquarters. Since all the government services are being provided through Mee Seva centres, people have to go to the mandal headquarters to access any of the services.

All the services will be available for the people in their own village itself once the new Mee Seva centres are started. According to officials, 22 new centres have been sanctioned to Rajanna-Sircilla district, which already has 172 centres in mandal headquarters.