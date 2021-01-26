Women to get self-employment through govt schemes: Gangula Kamalakar

Minister Gangula Kamalakar said besides various developmental works, 24 hours power supply, daily drinking water and irrigation water are being implemented under the leadership of CM KCR

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar advised women to opt for self-employment utilising various government schemes.

The Minister was speaking after distributing certificates to women who underwent training in tailoring at a programme held in Kisannagar here on Tuesday. An NGO, Sahara Helping Centre, imparted training to the women in tailoring.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said besides various developmental works, 24 hours power supply, daily drinking water and irrigation water are being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after the formation of separate Telangana State.

The Chief Minister, who was introducing various schemes for the welfare of women, had not stopped welfare schemes even during the corona pandemic period, he pointed out, adding that tailoring and beautician courses would help women lead a life on their own without depending on others.

The Minister thanked Asma and Afzal, representatives of Sahara Helping Centre, for distributing sewing machines to women free of cost without expecting any benefit.

MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others participated in the programme.

