Women’s Day: Wonderla announces special offer, park to be exclusively open for women

To ensure a fun and comfortable experience for women, the park will not allow male visitors above the age of 10 on March 8

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, Wonderla Holidays has announced a special offer and the park will be exclusively open for women, providing them with a unique opportunity to spend a day of fun and adventure with their friends.

To make the visits on Women’s Day Park exciting, Wonderla is offering ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer on entry tickets priced at Rs 1199. The offer is available for online booking and is limited to the first 1,000 tickets.

To ensure a fun and comfortable experience for women, the park will not allow male visitors above the age of 10 on March 8. Any ticket booked for men for this day will be canceled.