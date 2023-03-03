Hyderabad’s Ravindra Bharathi turns pink for breast cancer awareness

Cultural landmark Ravindra Bharathi turned pink for spreading awareness on the importance of early detection of breast cancer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: As part of the International Women’s Day and to spread awareness on the importance of early detection of breast cancer, Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) and KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, has illuminated the cultural landmark Ravindra Bharathi in the city in pink from Friday.

The prominent building is also being illuminated ‘to spread the message about hope and courage in the fight against the most common cancer affecting women in India’, a press release said.

The Foundation is also organizing a public awareness session titled ‘ABCs of Breast Health-What every Woman Must Know’ from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Ravindra Bharathi on March 5.

The aim of the awareness session is to empower people on all aspects of breast cancer and benign (non cancer) breast health issues, which would be presented in simple easy to understand format by experts and through audio, visual and video presentations, Dr. P Raghu Ram, Founder, UBCF, said.