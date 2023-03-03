TSRTC introduces ‘Ladies Special’ buses on occasion of Women’s Day

With Women’s Day around the corner, TSRTC comes up with ‘Ladies Special’ daily bus services for convenience of girl students and women passengers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Women’s Day, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced ‘Ladies Special’ daily bus services for the convenience of girl students and women passengers from various places to the city outskirts.

Accordingly, bus services will run from Uppal to Bogaram via Ghatkesar, Bogaram to Secunderabad via Ghatkesar, LB Nagar to Ibrahimpatnam and Ibrahimpatnam to LB Nagar. Bus services will also run from LB Nagar to Ibrahimpatnam – Gurunanak University and Gurunanak University to LB Nagar.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar urged girl students and women to make use of the services for a better and safe travel.