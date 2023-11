National Shooting Championship: Telangana shooters impress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:57 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana shooters impressed with two team gold and a bronze and two individual bronze medals in the 66th National Shooting Championship competitions in rifle events at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi.

In the 50m rifle prone junior men national championship and 50m rifle prone junior civilian championship, Telangana’s Rohit Kaviti clinched bronze medals.

Meanwhile in team events, State team, comprising Rohit Kavitri, Mohd Abdul Khalique Khan Mustafa Khan and Adnan Khusrove amassed a combined score of 1852.6 for team gold ahead of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the 50m rifle prone junior men and civilian categories. The same team bagged a bronze in 50m rifle prone men civilian championship.

Results: 50m Rifle Prone Junior Men (ISSF) National Championship: (Individual): 1. Nikhil Tanwar (Guj) (626.10), 2. Deependra Singh Shekhawat (RAJ), 3. Rohit Kaviti (TS); 50m Rifle Prone Junior Men (ISSF) Civilian Championship: (Individual): 1. Nikhil Tanwar (Guj) (626.10), 2. Deependra Singh Shekhawat (RAJ), 3. Rohit Kaviti (TS);

Team event: 50m Rifle Prone Junior Men (ISSF) National Championship: 1. Telangana (Rohit Kavitri, Mohd Abdul Khalique Khan Mustafa Khan, Adnan Khusrove (1852.60); 2. Gujarat (Nikhil Tanwar, Dhanveer Hiren Rathod, Dipen Nileshkumar Suthar); 3. Madhya Pradesh (Adarsh Tiwari, Sami Ullah Khan, Amit Singrole);

50m Rifle Prone Junior Men (ISSF) Civilian Championship: 1. Telangana (Rohit Kavitri, Mohd Abdul Khalique Khan Mustafa Khan, Adnan Khusrove (1852.60); 2. Gujarat (Nikhil tanwar, Dhanveer Hiren Rathod, Dipen Nileshkumar Suthar); 3. Madhya Pradesh (Adarsh Tiwari, Sami Ullah Khan, Amit Singrole);

50m Rifle Prone Men (ISSF) Civilian Championship: 1. Rajasthan (Om Prakash, Praveen Charan, Veerendra Choudhary), 2. Gujarat (Nikhil Tanwar, Dhanveer Hiren Rathod, Dhyey Yogen Pandya); 3. Telangana (Rohit Kaviti, Mohd Abdhul Khalique Khan Mustafa Khan, Adnan Khusrove).