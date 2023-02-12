Royal Enfield organises ‘The Himalayan Demo Day’ in Hyderabad

Over 150 riding enthusiasts from Hyderabad turned-up for ‘The Himalayan Demo Day’ organized by Royal Enfield recently at Narsingi

Royal Enfield organised The Himalayan Demo Day at Narsingi in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Over 150 riding enthusiasts from Hyderabad turned-up for ‘The Himalayan Demo Day’ organized by Royal Enfield recently at Narsingi. The exclusive event provided first-hand experience to bikers on a specially curated one kilometer off-road track with obstacles including mud slush, water pit, high jump ramp and many more.

The Himalayan Demo Day also enabled adventure thrill seekers to spend valuable time with expert riders and get hands-on knowledge on the abilities of the Himalayan. During the course of the event, the riders also received valuable tips on maintenance of their bikes from Royal Enfield experts.

Bike lovers experienced the riding prowess of Himalayan across different terrains. The experts from Royal Enfield Himalayan, during the course of the demo day, took the participants through a tough roads, ruts, rivers and trials that were designed on the track so that bikers would get exposed to the bike’s abilities and also have a fun riding day.