Valentine’s Day: Gift ideas for your special someone

Trying to figure out a gift for your special someone is definitely a hard task. To help you make your pick, we have curated a list of five gifts for him and her

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:12 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Valentine’s Day is around the corner and you are having trouble deciding on the perfect gift to give your partner? Trying to figure out a gift for your special someone that they will never forget is definitely a hard task. To help you make your pick, we have curated a list of five gifts for him and her. Whether you are looking for something sweet, minimal, or essential, we have some great gift suggestions for you. And do not worry, they are all affordable.

Gifts for him:

Personalised LED Hologram

The LED Hologram can be personalised with a cute picture of the two of you in LED lights. It is the perfect gift to give to your partner. They can keep it on their side table and switch it on in the evenings, which will surely remind them of you before going to sleep.

Lyrics photo frame

Every couple has their own special song for their special one. This lyrics photo frame will have the picture of the two of you with a scan code that will direct them to that special song. Is this not one of the most special and thoughtful gifts?

What I Love About You Book

This book is a romantic way to remind your partner what you love about him. He will surely keep revisiting this book – which is full of personalised notes – often.

Grooming kit

One of the most practical and useful gifts for men! From electric shavers and beard trimmers to shaving cream and aftershave, a grooming kit for men will make sure your Valentine is always feeling his best.

Infmetry message in a bottle

What’s better than one love note? Try 90! Get the Infmetry Capsule Letters, where each little pill in this jar is filled with a blank slip of paper. Fill them out with messages for him and give him the perfect personalised gift.

Gifts for her:

Custom star map

An astronomically accurate snapshot of how the stars looked above you on a date and place that is special to you. You can add a personal touch with your names, a title, time, and location, which matches the corresponding star map. The latter is ideal for a last-minute gift since you can print it out yourself.

Time capsule

What is better than some handwritten personalised letters for her to read when she is angry, sad, happy, or missing you? These paper time capsules will always be with her and she can read them whenever she misses you.

Personalised painting

Gift her a perfect canvas painting of the cutest picture both of you have together. She can either hang this on the wall or keep it at the nearby desk.

Matching varsity jackets

Is she one of those who borrows your hoodies and jackets, and never returns them? Get her the matching varsity jackets with each other’s initials on the jacket for a more personalised touch. Wearing each other’s initials on jackets is the cutest gesture for girls.

Jewellery

The best option to gift girls is accessories. Have you ever seen a woman not wearing jewellery? It is a part of their appearance and something that completes their outfit. Gift her a pretty bracelet, necklace, or earrings and she will love it, especially if it matches her personality.