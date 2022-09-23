End your jobsearch here with DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Jobseekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs, should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4 to 6 years
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/ Bengaluru, looking for immediate joiners
Contact: 9618341931
One More Goal Pvt Ltd.
Position: Sale’s Consultant (only female)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 year experienced in Automobile sales
Salary: 1.8 LPA for fresher and experienced candidates based on previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in
One More Goal Pvt Ltd.
Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive
Vacancies: 10
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Mini 2.5 years in Automobile sales
Salary: Based on previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in
Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Working Days: 5 days work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: upto Rs 10 LPA
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5, should have 2-wheeler with driving license and good communication skills
Contact: 9346452934
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000/Month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact: 9703151101
SunPharma Pvt Ltd
Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: 18,000/Month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 Years
Qualification; ITI& Diploma
Contact: 8639174581
Beyond Square
Position: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: BCom
Salary: Rs 15,000 (takehome)
Contact: 9849494940
Yannick Tech Systems
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience and Qualification: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/Month, PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband company
Freshers/experienced (male candidates) required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad locations only
Qualification: B Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary:- Rs 16,000, PF ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: Rs 11,880 (takehome), ESIC, PF yearly bonus
Age: 18-28 years
Locations: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standards, PF, Medical, Performance incentives.
Location- Hyderabad
Good communication skills required,
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35 years
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year preferably from real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree, any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any Graduates or Degree
Hindi & English fluency must and bike & license also
Salary: Rs 18,000- Rs 27,000
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
