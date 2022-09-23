End your jobsearch here with DEET

Friday, Sep 23, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 11:11 PM, Fri - 23 September 22
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Jobseekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs, should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

Job-winning resume

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4 to 6 years
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/ Bengaluru, looking for immediate joiners
Contact: 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt Ltd.
Position: Sale’s Consultant (only female)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 year experienced in Automobile sales
Salary: 1.8 LPA for fresher and experienced candidates based on previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt Ltd.
Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive
Vacancies: 10
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Mini 2.5 years in Automobile sales
Salary: Based on previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Working Days: 5 days work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: upto Rs 10 LPA
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5, should have 2-wheeler with driving license and good communication skills
Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000/Month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact: 9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd
Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: 18,000/Month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 Years
Qualification; ITI& Diploma
Contact: 8639174581

Beyond Square
Position: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: BCom
Salary: Rs 15,000 (takehome)
Contact: 9849494940

Yannick Tech Systems
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience and Qualification: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/Month, PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband company
Freshers/experienced (male candidates) required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad locations only
Qualification: B Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary:- Rs 16,000, PF ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640

Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: Rs 11,880 (takehome), ESIC, PF yearly bonus
Age: 18-28 years
Locations: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standards, PF, Medical, Performance incentives.
Location- Hyderabad
Good communication skills required,
Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35 years
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year preferably from real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree, any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in

Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any Graduates or Degree
Hindi & English fluency must and bike & license also
Salary: Rs 18,000- Rs 27,000
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

