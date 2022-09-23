| End Your Jobsearch Here With Deet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:11 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Jobseekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs, should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience: 4 to 6 years

Salary: As per norms

Location: Hyderabad/ Bengaluru, looking for immediate joiners

Contact: 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt Ltd.

Position: Sale’s Consultant (only female)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 year experienced in Automobile sales

Salary: 1.8 LPA for fresher and experienced candidates based on previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt Ltd.

Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive

Vacancies: 10

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Mini 2.5 years in Automobile sales

Salary: Based on previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any Graduate

Working Days: 5 days work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: upto Rs 10 LPA

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Vacancies: 5, should have 2-wheeler with driving license and good communication skills

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000/Month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English

Should be good in communication skills

Contact: 9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives

Vacancies: 13

Salary: 18,000/Month

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 Years

Qualification; ITI& Diploma

Contact: 8639174581

Beyond Square

Position: Sales Support Executive

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: BCom

Salary: Rs 15,000 (takehome)

Contact: 9849494940

Yannick Tech Systems

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience and Qualification: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/Month, PF & ESI

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed Broadband company

Freshers/experienced (male candidates) required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad locations only

Qualification: B Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary:- Rs 16,000, PF ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: Rs 11,880 (takehome), ESIC, PF yearly bonus

Age: 18-28 years

Locations: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary- As per industry standards, PF, Medical, Performance incentives.

Location- Hyderabad

Good communication skills required,

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35 years

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year preferably from real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree, any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any Graduates or Degree

Hindi & English fluency must and bike & license also

Salary: Rs 18,000- Rs 27,000

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

