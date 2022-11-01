Your guide to good posture: Tips to develop strength, flexibility and balance

November 1, 2022

Hyderabad: “Stop Slouching! Sit up straight” – that’s something we have all heard from our mothers or elders. Hunching while using your laptop and phone stresses the spine and can lead to bad posture with back and neck pain.

Having a good posture is very important, it helps you develop strength, flexibility, and balance in your body.

We have five exercises for you that will help improve your posture:

Child’s pose

This resting pose stretches and lengthens your spine, glutes, and hamstrings. It helps to release tension in your lower back and neck.

How to do this: Kneel on the floor, touch your big toes together, and sit on your heels; then separate your knees about as wide as your hips. Fold forward at your hips and walk your hands out in front of you. Gently place your forehead on the floor, breathe deeply and relax in this pose for up to 30 seconds.

Forward fold

This standing forward bend stretches and releases tension in your spine, hamstrings, and glutes.

How to do this: Stand with your feet together and your heels slightly apart, bring your hands toward the floor, bend your knees slightly, and allow your spine to lengthen.

High plank

The high plank helps in developing balance and strength in your core and back.

How to do this: Get into all fours and straighten your legs, lift your heels, and raise your hips. Straighten your back and engage your abdominal, arm, and leg muscles. Make sure to keep your chest open and your shoulders back. Hold this position for up to 1 minute at a time.

Downward-facing dog

This pose helps to relieve back pain, while also strengthening and aligning your back muscles.

How to do this: Lying with your stomach on the floor, come onto your hands as you tuck lift your heels, knees, and hips. Bend your knees slightly and lengthen your spine, keep your ears in line with your upper body and remain in this pose for up to 1 minute.

Pigeon pose

This is a hip opener and also helps to stretch your sciatic nerve.

How to do this: From all fours, bring your right knee forward towards your right wrist, your right ankle will be in front of your left hip. Slide your left leg back, straighten your knee, and rest your thigh on the floor.