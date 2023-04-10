Work on irrigation pipeline in Yadadri-Bhongir progressing at brisk pace

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

The pipe line works to solve irrigation problem in Bibinagar and Bommalaramaram mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district by brining Godavari waters from Kaleshwaram project

Yadadri-Bhongir: Work on the pipeline for providing irrigation facility to 28,000 acres in Yadadri-Bhongir and Medchal districts from the Kaleshwaram project are progressing at a brisk pace at Thumukunta of Bommala Ramaram mandal in the district.

According to Irrigation Superintendent Engineer Srinivas, the canals of the Kaleshwaram project were divided into seven routes and the 31.35 km pipeline linking the canal at Thumukunta would provide irrigation facility to 17,932.30 acres in Bibinagar and Bommala Ramaram mandals in Yadadri district and to 10,262.10 acres in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The farmers of Thumukunta, Ramalingampally, Bandakadipally, Jalalpur, Yavapur and Rangapuram in Bommala Ramaram mandal and Raopet, Jammalapet, Nemarugomula, Jiyyapalle, Kondamadugu, Angapur, Gudur and Jainpalle in Bibinagar mandal would benefit from the irrigation facility immediately on completion of the pipeline works.

The work was progressing fast and would be completed as early as possible, he said.