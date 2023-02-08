Yadadri-Bhongir Collector distributes bicycles to girl students

Distributing bicycles to girl students, the Collector said bicycles were distributed to seven girl students, who were hitherto walking to school from their homes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Yadadri-Bhongir district collector Pamela Satpathy was distributing bicycles to the girl students on Wednesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Wednesday asked people and organizations to come forward to help poor students in the district under the Praja Hitha programme.

Distributing bicycles to girl students of Government Primary School of Baswapur, which was taken up with financial assistance from an NRI, she said bicycles were distributed to seven girl students, who were hitherto walking to the government school from their homes in the nearby villages.

Additional District Collector (Local Authorities) Deepak Tiwari and District Education Officer Narayana Reddy were present.