Work on Palamuru Ranga Reddy project gathers pace

Giving top priority to Palamuru Ranga Reddy project completion, CM CKR had reviewed the work progress in his maiden meeting at the Secretariat after its inauguration

Hyderabad: The pace of works on the drinking water component of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme has been stepped up. Six of the nine pumps meant for lifting water in five stages will be ready for trial run by the end of June, lending hope for the partially served pockets in Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Giving top priority to the project completion, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had reviewed the work progress in his maiden meeting at the Secretariat after its inauguration.

He wanted irrigation authorities to ensure that water was lifted up to Karivena reservoir by July and Uddandapur reservoir by August by completing the pending works at the earliest. The irrigation authorities have been monitoring the work progress on day to day basis.

It may be noted that the construction of the project was stayed by the National Green Tribunal for want of prior environmental clearance. The State is pursuing vigorously the process for obtaining the clearance from the Ministry of Environment, with officials informing that this was at an advanced stage.

As the Supreme Court has accorded permission to go ahead with the drinking water component of the project, works on the key structures such as pump houses, power substations and conveyor system meant for shifting of water from one reservoir to another are being paid focused attention.

Two pumps of the Yedula and Vattem Pump houses have already been kept ready for dry run. Four more pumps of the Narlapur pump house, Yedula and Vattem pump houses will by all means be ready for dry run by June end. The Uddandapur pump house will be ready for commissioning by February 2024.

As for the Narlapur reservoir, it is coming up with a storage capacity of 6.40 TMC. As part of the project, 98.7 per cent of the work was already completed. Two of its three reaches are ready.

Work on the Yedula reservoir was also completed as per schedule. The Vattem reservoir, which would receive water in the third stage has three reaches under package 9, 10 and 11. The first reach works were completed as per schedule, while the progress achieved so far was 98 and 87 per cent in reach 2 and reach 3 respectively.

Project officials have exuded confidence that the drinking water supply component would be ready within a month’s time. Similarly, work on the first reach of Karivena reservoir was already completed while the progress on reach 2 and 3 was 78 per cent and 88.55 per cent respectively.

They informed that 77.19 per cent of work on the first reach of the Uddandapur reservoir was completed so far. Second reach of the reservoir had 55 .43 per cent of works completed so far.

The Narlapur–Yedula canal stretch needed further improvement as it was targeted for completion by June, 2023. Out of total length of 8.32 km, some 3.5 km stretch was yet to be completed.

All the works including structures were completed in the 6.40 km stretch of Yedula – Vattem canal. Some 8.65 km of the Yedula – Vattem canal was completed. Work on another four km stretch is in progress.

