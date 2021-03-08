Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, mammoth project in making

The project was envisaged to create irrigation potential in upland areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts

Hyderabad: The Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme envisages lifting water in five stages through pumping from the foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir near Yellur village of Kollapur mandal in Nagarkurnool district to the proposed KP Laxmidevipally Reservoir (+670.00 M) near Shadnagar.

The project was envisaged to create irrigation potential in upland areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts, for an ayacut of 10 lakh acres with a proposal for enhancing the ayacut to 12.03 lakh acres and drinking water needs en route villages, GHMC and industrial use.

Five stage pumping

Lift 1 – An approach channel takes off from the foreshore of Srisailam Project near Yellur to draw water through tunnel connected to pump house and lifted to fill the proposed Anjanagiri reservoir at Narlapur village.

Lift 2 – An approach channel takes off from Anjanagiri reservoir and the water is drawn through canal and tunnel connected to pump house and lifted to fill the proposed Sri Veeraanjaneya Reservoir at Yedula.

Lift 3 – An approach channel takes off from Sri Veeranjaneya reservoir and the water is drawn through canal and tunnel connected to pump house and lifted to fill the proposed Venkatadri reservoir at Vattem village and Kurumarthyraya reservoir at Karvena village linking both reservoirs with gravity canal from Venkatadri Reservoir.

Lift 4 – An approach channel takes off from Kurumarthyraya reservoir and the water is drawn through canal and tunnel connected to pump house and lifted to fill the proposed Udandapur reservoir.

Lift 5 – An approach channel takes off from Udandapur reservoir and the water is drawn through canal and tunnel connected to pump house and lifted to fill the proposed KP Lakshmidevipally reservoir.

