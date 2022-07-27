Work together for developing Vijaya Dairy on par with private dairies: Talasani tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday instructed officials concerned to work together for developing Vijaya Telangana Dairy on par with the private dairy companies entering the State.

Speaking after inaugurating a daylong workshop on integrated dairy development plan for Vijaya Dairy’s deputy directors and managers of various districts at Cooperative Management Institute in Rajendranagar here, the Minister said after agriculture, most families in the country earn their livelihood from the dairy sector.

He said the government would provide necessary support to farmers who are dependent on the dairy sector.

Vijaya dairy, which was neglected in undivided Andhra Pradesh, has achieved a lot of development with the special initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after formation of Telangana. He said many programs were being implemented under the aegis of Vijaya Dairy for the benefit of dairy farmers.

The Minister said apart from providing free medical services to Vijaya dairy farmers, the government was also providing buffaloes and supplying grass at subsidized rates. Telangana was the only State that started mobile veterinary clinics to provide medical services to animals.

The department has also taken measures to increase livestock and milk production. Seminars on animal health care, artificial insemination and other proprietary methods will be organized in all villages with the support of officials concerned.

Vijaya dairy industry was established in Lalapet 60 years ago and construction of a mega dairy was taken up with the latest technology. He asked officials to take necessary steps to increase collection of milk for Vijaya Dairy to eight lakh litres by the time the new dairy becomes operational.

For this, more farmers should be encouraged to supply milk in addition to farmers who are already supplying milk to the dairy. Since Vijaya dairy products are popular, officials must ensure that the products are available in all areas apart from giving publicity to all its products to compete with private dairies in the market.

He said new outlets of Vijaya products have already been set up near famous temples, highways and tourist areas with the cooperation of Endowments, Roads and Buildings and Municipal Administration departments.

Stating that more outlets will be set up soon, he said that dairy farmers will benefit a lot if the company develops further. For this, the officials should visit the field level and provide necessary support to the dairy farmers and work for their uplift.

In order to keep Vijaya products closer to consumers, cold storages will be set up in 12 identified areas in the State.

The employees at all levels working in Vijaya Dairy have been doing excellent work for many years for its development and this workshop will help them to improve their work skills, the Minister added.