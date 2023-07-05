Work with other depts to curtail drug menace: Telangana CS tells enforcement agencies

Presiding over the State level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre, the CS underlined need for a coordinated effort of all departments to evolve a proper line of action to reduce usage of drugs in the best possible manner

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said the government had set up an anti-narcotics bureau with a vision to make Telangana a drug free State and to combat the menace of drug trafficking comprehensively.

Presiding over the State level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary underlined the need for a coordinated effort of all the departments to evolve a proper line of action to reduce the usage of drugs in the best possible manner. There was a need for having a proper policy by the union government for deportation of foreigners over staying in the country, she said.

She directed the enforcement agencies to associate with the health, education and other departments to evolve a multi pronged strategy to curtail the drug menace.

During the meeting the officials expressed the need to monitor surface web and dark web sites and focus on preventing abuse of psychotropic substances and diversion of precursor chemicals. It was also decided to increase monitoring of pharma production units and chemical laboratories.

The health department informed that de-addiction and rehabilitation centres were working in all district hospitals. The education department was told to set up anti drug clubs in vulnerable colleges and take up awareness programmes on harmful effects of drugs.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director P Aravindan gave a brief overview of the drug scenario in the country and informed that during the year 2021, 2022, and 2023, the NCB Hyderabad unit had busted clandestine laboratories involving seizure of substantial quantities of Alprazolam. There have been instances where chemical experts have been hired for such illicit projects, he said

DGP Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police C V Anand, Rachakonda CP DS Chowhan, Principal Secretary Home Jitender, Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal and heads of several departments were present.