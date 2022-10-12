Worker electrocuted on electric pole, family protests in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:08 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Kothagudem: The death of a private helper working in the electricity department triggered a protest by his family members and villagers at Bommanapalli in Tekulapally mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The helper, Banoth Veeranna (30) of G Kotha thanda in the mandal, was electrocuted when he was carrying out repair work on the Gangaram main distribution line at Shambhunigudem after obtaining line clearance to turn off the line.

However, the power supply in the line was turned on accidentally. The helper suffered a massive electric shock and died instantly on an electric pole, on which he was working.

Following the incident his family members and the villagers took his body to the Bommanapalli electric substation on Kothagudem-Yellandu main road and staged a dharna. They demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job to the kin of the deceased.

The dharna led to a heavy traffic jam on the road for a long period. The local CI Venkateshwarlu, electricity department AE Deva and other officials reached the spot and held talks with protesters. The protest was withdrawn after the officials assured them to do justice to Veeranna’s family.