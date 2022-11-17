Working with transgender women for my ‘Haddi’ role was incredible experience: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Now with Nawazuddin playing an entirely new character in the film, the actor sheds some light on his experience working with real-life transgender women for ‘Haddi’.

Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated film ‘Haddi’, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender woman, has been the talk of the town since the time the first look was dropped. The conversations around the film have been spreading like wildfire, and the netizens are excited to see more of the actor from the film.

“Working with real-life transgender women for my role in ‘Haddi’ has been an incredible experience,” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Zee Studios empowering the trans community.

Nawazuddin, known for playing unique and special roles, will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in his latest film. The motion picture has piqued the audience’s interest and has showcased Siddiqui pushing the envelope as an actor.

Nawaz, who worked with more than 80 real-life transgender women in the film, says, “It is an honour and a privilege to understand and learn more about the community. Their presence was empowering,” ‘Haddi’ will be released in 2023.