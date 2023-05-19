World IBD Day: Yashoda Hospitals’ organise walkathon

By Mitu David Updated On - 04:07 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: More than 500 care givers, fitness enthusiasts, volunteers and even a few patients participated in a walkathon organized on the on the occasion of World IBD Day (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) by Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda in association with South Asian IBD Alliance (SAIA) on Friday. The walkathon was organized to spread awareness among people about IBD, which is also known as Ulcerative Colitis and Crohns disease.

In the past one-decade, there has been a significant increase in cases of IBD and at present India is witnessing the largest number of such cases in the world. Reducing stress levels and adopting better lifestyle will help patients overcome some of their symptoms, senior gastroenterologist and IBD specialist, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, Dr Kiran Peddi, said.

Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, Dr Pavan Gorukanti urged people not to ignore symptoms like diarrhea and weight loss and get investigated quickly. Senior gastroenterologists including Dr. Sarada Pasangulapati, Dr Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Dr Sree Ram, Dr Santosh Enaganti and others were present.