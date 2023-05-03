Hyderabad: Organs of brain-dead person donated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

File photo.

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 51-year-old brain dead victim Bethi Kumara Swamy, a television mechanic from Khammam have donated seven organs of the deceased, as part of State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On April 29, Kumara Swamy on developing severe headache and nausea was rushed to a local private hospital in Khammam. Later, he was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, where he was given critical care for three-days.

With the condition of Kumara Swamy not improving, the neuro-physicians at Yashoda Hospitals were left with no option but to declare the TV mechanic as brain dead.

Following grief counselling, Kumara Swamy’s wife Nethi Haritha and his two children, decided to donate organs of the brain dead victim.

Seven organs including two kidneys, liver, two lungs, two corneas were retrieved and allocated to needy patients.