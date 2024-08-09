World Indigenous People Day observed in Adilabad

In Adilabad, Collector Rajarshi Shah along with the SP Gaush Alam paid tributes to tribal legends Kumram Bheem and Ramji Gond by garlanding their statues at the bus stand junction.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 07:05 PM

Adilabad: The World Indigenous People Day was celebrated on a colorful note in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday. Rallies were organised to mark the occasion. In Adilabad, Collector Rajarshi Shah along with the SP Gaush Alam paid tributes to tribal legends Kumram Bheem and Ramji Gond by garlanding their statues at the bus stand junction. He said that district authorities should resolve problems of Adivasis by identifying themselves with the aboriginal tribes who follow unique traditions and culture.

Later, Shah along with ITDA Utnoor PO Khusbu Gupta and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Collector Venkatesh Dothre participated in a similar programme held in Utnoor mandal centre. The event was organised by the tribal welfare department. Venkatesh called upon officials to work collectively for development of the tribals. He advised the aboriginal tribes to utilise schemes extended by both State and union governments.

MLAs Kova Laxmi, Dr P Harish Babu, who also attended the event vowed to create road and bridge facilities to tribal habitations. Earlier, tribal artistes presented dance forms, enthralling audiences. District Tribal Welfare Officer Rama Devi, Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah and leaders of tribal rights organisations were present.

Meanwhile, a massive rally was taken from IB Chowk to Harita function hall in Mancherial district, as part of the celebrations. Collector Kumar Deepak paid homage to Kumram Bheem and Ramj Gond. Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila took part in the World Indigenous People Day conducted in Nirmal district centre.