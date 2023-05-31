World Multiple Sclerosis day celebrated in Hyderabad

Though there is no cure for it but if diagnosed early its symptoms can be managed with medication and therapy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: To raise awareness on multiple sclerosis, a disease which not many are aware of, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI), Hyderabad chapter celebrated ‘World MS day’ here on Tuesday.

Dr. Vikram Sharma, Chief Neurologist, Omega Hospital Gachibowli delivered a talk on how stress impacts the lives of persons with MS and how it can be managed. Also, Kale Siddhardha, popularly known as ‘Kale the Whistler’, along with Shrikant on the synthesiser enthralled the crowd with the music he created whistling.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an auto immune disease of the Central Nervous System in which the body’s immune system attacks myelin, the protective cover around the nerve cell, affecting its functioning unexpectedly and repeatedly, resulting in devastating disabilities in young people in the prime of their lives.

Though there is no cure for it but if diagnosed early its symptoms can be managed with medication and therapy. Also, early diagnosis will help avoid disability, the members of MSSI said.