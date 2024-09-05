World Tourism Day: Telangana Tourism offers 50% discounts at Haritha Hotels

The promotion applies to bookings from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, and runs throughout September

Published Date - 5 September 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation has announced a special 50 per cent discount across 24 of its Haritha Hotels in celebration of World Tourism Day this September.

The promotion applies to bookings from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, and runs throughout the month.

The Haritha Hotels & Resorts feature key properties such as Ananthagiri Hills Resort, Bhadrachalam Hotel, Kaleshwaram Hotel, Lake View Resort at Ramappa, Laknavaram Hotel, Taramati Baradari Resort in Hyderabad, The Plaza at Begumpet in Hyderabad and Yadagirigutta Hotel, among others.

The initiative aims to boost domestic tourism, encouraging both locals and visitors to explore Telangana’s attractions and hospitality.