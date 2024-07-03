Govt to boost eco, temple and medical tourism in Telangana

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao on Wednesday announced a new draft tourism policy aimed at developing eco, temple, and medical tourism.

Addressing at a press conference at the Secretariat, Krishna Rao said the new policy would incorporate feedback and suggestions from various stakeholders, with the State government planning to seek funding from the Union Tourism Ministry to develop Telangana’s tourism infrastructure. It would also focus on public-private partnerships to enhance tourist spots and generate revenue.

Key initiatives include developing Somasila project for destination weddings, with plans set for sites like Ramappa, Laknavaram, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Anantagiri Hills as well. Anantagiri also will be promoted as a wellness tourism resort. The Buddhavanam project near Nagarjuna Sagar will be developed to an international standard similar to Buddha Gaya, aiming to attract international tourists from eastern and southern countries.

The Minister said the policy includes revitalising the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM). The government will also promote traditional arts and dance forms like Perini, with cultural performances and flashmobs at tourist spots. Centenary celebrations of noted persons like Dasarathi Krishnamacharya and Kaloji Narayana Rao will be part of cultural promotions.