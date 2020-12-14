WPI inflation moves up to 1.55 pc in Nov from 1.48 pc in Oct

In October, it was 1.48 per cent — marking an eight-month high as manufactured products turned costlier.

New Delhi: The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was up at 1.55 per cent in November as compared to 0.58 in the same month of previous year.

In October, it was 1.48 per cent — marking an eight-month high as manufactured products turned costlier.

However, food inflation for November decreased to 4.27 per cent compared to 5.78 per cent in October, data released by the government on Monday showed.

The food index consisting of food articles from primary articles group and food product from manufactured products group fell from 159.3 in October to 158.9 in November.

Primary articles inflation was at 2.72 per cent from 4.74 per cent in October. Manufactured products inflation was at 2.97 per cent as compared to 2.12 per cent in October.

Fuel and power inflation was at minus 9.87 per cent as compared to minus 10.95 per cent in October.

In November, out of the 22 two-digit groups for manufactured products, 18 groups that witnessed increase in prices were food products; beverages; tobacco products; textiles; wearing apparel; leather and related products; wood and of products of wood and cork; paper and paper products; chemicals and chemical products; pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products; rubber and plastics products; basic metals; other non-metallic mineral products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; electrical equipment; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; other transport equipment; other manufacturing.

On the other hand, three groups that witnessed decrease in prices were manufacture of machinery and equipment; computer, electronic and optical products; printing and reproduction of recorded media in November as compared to October.

The manufacture of furniture remained unchanged, according to an official statement.