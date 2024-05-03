Symphony net profit up 200 per cent

Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 332 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 308 crore during the previous quarter, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 12:23 AM

Hyderabad: Net profit of Symphony rose 200% to Rs 48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year, net profit rose 26.50% to Rs 148 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 1156 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1188 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.