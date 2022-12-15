| Wynk Rewind Is Now Live Heres The List Of Top Telugu Songs In 2022 On The Platform

Wynk Rewind is now live; here’s the list of top Telugu songs in 2022 on the platform

Continuing with the trend of rising interest in regional language music, Telugu language music registered highest growth on Wynk amongst all Indian languages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:47 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Wynk Music, a popular music streaming app, introduced Wynk Rewind, a personalised user experience which features top artistes, albums, songs, playlists, heard by the listeners during the year. In addition, Wynk also released its top lists for India and across the States highlighting top songs, albums, playlists, as well as most streamed artiste on the platform.

Continuing with the trend of rising interest in regional language music, Telugu language music registered highest growth on Wynk amongst all Indian languages.

Speaking on the launch of Wynk Rewind, Adarsh Nair, CEO – Airtel Digital, said, “We are delighted to introduce Wynk Rewind to our customers. With Rewind, we have captured the mood of the listeners at various times in the year and brought user insights together to encourage transparency for the artistes who now know where their songs were played and the journey of their top songs.”

Wynk Rewind – Highlights from 2022

1. Languages – Regional music share up from 38% to 54% driven by rising interest in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil Language music. Hindi and English music share stable

2. Top 3 Telugu songs –

Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe

Kalaavathi

Gundellonaa

3. Top Global Album – ‘Proof’ by BTS

4. Most Popular Indian Artist, Independent – Aditya A, ‘Chand Baliyan’

5. No. of independent artistes on platform – 303, up 200% from August 2022 when Wynk Studio was launched

6. Songs made by independent artists on the platform – 515

7. Top Genres – Indian Pop with 18,12,09,513 unique users and 42,13,88,000 streams ceded space to world music (unique users – 32,94,79,941 and streams – 74,54,95,116)

8. Average hours spent on the platform per month – 110 with a daily average of 3.8 hours

In 2022, Wynk launched ‘Wynk Studio’, which has signed up more than 300 artistes on the platform from India, Singapore and the US with over 500 published songs. For more details, visit https://studio.wynk.in/

Top 10 Telugu Songs on Wynk in 2022 Song Artist Album/ Movie Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe Ram Miriyala DJ Tillu Kalaavathi Sid Sriram Sarkaru Vaari Paata Gundellonaa Anirudh Ravichander Ori Devuda Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready Lipsika,& Aditya Iyengar Macherla Niyojakavargam Mehabooba Ananya Bhat KGF 2 Inthandham S.P.Charan Sita Ramam (Telegu) Kumkumala Sid Sriram Bramhastra (Telegu) Oh Sita Hey Rama SPCharan & Ramya Behara Sita Ramam (Telegu) Naa Madhi Dhanunjay Thiru Ma Ma Mahesha Jonita Gandhi & Sri Krishna Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Most streamed Telugu Album Sarkaru Vaari Paata K.G.F 2 RRR Sita Ramam Bimbisara

Top Artists – Telugu Devi Sri Prasad Sid Sriram SP Balasubrahmanyam Thaman S Mani Sharma

Top 5 Wynk Studio Artists 1. Pratik Gandhi – 48 Million streams 2. Harsha Prawin – 27 Million streams 3. Gagan Baderiya – 19 Million streams 4. Mohit Manuja – 15 Million streams 5. Nishad Patki – 11 Million streams

#No.1 Song of 2022 on Wynk Languages Songs Artists Punjabi Pasoori Ali Sethi & Shae Gill Tamil Arabic Kuthu Anirudh Ravichander & Jonita Gandhi Kannada Singara Siriye Vijay Prakash Malayalam Manavaalan Thug Dabzee SA Bhojpuri Le Le Aayi Coca Cola Khesari Lal & Shilpi Raj Telugu Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe Ram Miriyala Odiya Tate Paai Mu Humane Sagar & Arpita Choudhury Bengali Keu Jaane Naa Arijit Singh Assamese Biya Achurjya Borpatra & Klanz