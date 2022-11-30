KNRUHS invites applications for MSc (Nursing) course under competent authority quota

Candidates should submit the print out of filled in online application form along with one set of self-attested copies of required certificates along with the original certificates at the time of admission.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Candidates should submit the print out of filled in online application form along with one set of self-attested copies of required certificates along with the original certificates at the time of admission.

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana on Wednesday has notified for online registration from eligible candidates for admission into MSc (Nursing) courses under competent authority quota for 2022-23.

Candidates can apply for admission into MSc (Nursing) courses through online on the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in and https://tspgparamed.tsche.in/ from 8 am on December 1 to 6 pm on December 7.

Candidates should submit the print out of filled in online application form along with one set of self-attested copies of required certificates along with the original certificates at the time of admission. The final merit list will be notified after verification of uploaded original certificates.

For Technical help: 9392685856/ 7842542216/ 9059672216 or email: tsparamed2022@gmail.com and for clarifications on regulations: 9490585796/ 8500646769 for any other issues email: knrparamedadmission@gmail