KNRUHS invites applications from AIQ NEET candidates for admission into BHMS

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has invited online applications for all India quota admissions from National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) UG– 2022 qualified candidates for admission into Bachelor of Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course for the academic year 2022-23 in affiliated private Homeo colleges affiliated in Telangana.

Notification has been issued for online registration, uploading of scanned original certificates and exercising options for allotment and admission into all India Quota seats (i.e., 15 percent of intake of seats) from affiliated Private Homeo colleges to KNRUHS.

Schedule for registration of online applications, uploading of original certificates and exercising options: Website https://tsbhmsaiq.tsche.in from 8 am on December 10 to 5 pm on December 17, 2022, the notification added.

For details: https://knruhs.telangana.gov.in/