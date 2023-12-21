X faces global outage, users’ timelines go empty

Many users were not able to see their tweets on their profiles, even as #Twitterdown was trending on X

21 December 23

Hyderabad: X (formerly Twitter) was suffered an outage on Thursday globally as timelines of users went empty.

According to Downdetector, 4,780 Twitter outages were reported at 11:12 am.

This outage is global and not just to specific users as over 60,000 X users in the United States and 7,000 in Canada reported outages, confirmed Downdetector.