X faces global outage, users’ timelines go empty

Hyderabad: X (formerly Twitter) was suffered an outage on Thursday globally as timelines of users went empty.
Many users were not able to see their tweets on their profiles, even as #Twitterdown was trending on X.
According to Downdetector, 4,780 Twitter outages were reported at 11:12 am.
This outage is global and not just to specific users as over 60,000 X users in the United States and 7,000 in Canada reported outages, confirmed Downdetector.