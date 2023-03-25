XBB 1.16 variant not severe, say public health experts

There is little evidence of XBB 1.16 variant's severity, given the fact that there have been literally no admissions of Covid infections in government hospitals in Hyderabad and elsewhere

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 AM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hospitalisations due to Covid infections have remained minimal.

Hyderabad: Early indications of the ongoing surge of Covid infections due to XBB 1.16 variant of the SARS-CoV-2, coupled with influenza in multiple Indian States including Telangana has suggested that the new variant is unlikely to trigger a major wave of hospitalizations. Senior doctors and public health experts here have said that there could be a minor surge of Covid infections but it will not lead to large scale hospitalizations.

In Hyderabad, for the past few weeks, Covid infections along with influenza cases have increased but this has not caused an alarming rise in patients needing critical ICU care and ventilator support.

Researchers tracking the rise and spread of XBB 1.16 have already established the new variant’s high transmissibility when compared to the earlier variants. However, there is little evidence of its severity, given the fact that there have been literally no admissions of Covid infections in government teaching hospitals in Hyderabad and elsewhere.

“Despite rise in infections, there are no critical cases. General public, however, should not let their guard down. All Covid and influenza patients are recovering but some of them are taking at least 10 to 15 days to fully recover. It’s always better to avoid morbidity or sickness from such ailments,” said Superintendent, Government Chest Hospital, Dr Mahabub Khan.

At Gandhi Hospital, the nodal Government Covid healthcare facility during earlier Covid waves, the hospitalizations due to Covid infections have remained minimal. Senior health officials said that so far there is no clear evidence to suggest that the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 is severe. “A clear picture on the severity could perhaps emerge when the daily Covid infections start rising alarmingly. At present, however, even the daily Covid infections are under control. While it is too early to fully understand the impact of the new variant, early indications suggest that natural and vaccine-based immunity among people in Telangana is causing lesser hospitalizations,” senior health officials here said.

Major Indian states that are witnessing a surge in Covid infections in the country include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Public health officials have urged that despite no indications of severity, general public should be wary of the recent rise in Covid infections and must follow Covid appropriate behavior.

Also Read New Covid super variant XBB15 spreading faster