Xiaomi India launches new models

Redmi Note 12 is the world’s first smartphone to feature the latest Snapdragon® 685 chipset and a segment leading 120Hz AMOLED display

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:18 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Xiaomi India, the country’s leading smartphone brand announced the launch of its latest offerings – Redmi 12C and the new Redmi Note 12.

With a price-to-performance ratio that is hard to match with a stunning amalgamation of sleek design and outstanding performance, the smartphones are an irresistible choice for everyone, a press release said. Xiaomi India organized grand celebrations at Techno vision Mobiles at Banjara Hills.

Redmi Note 12 is the world’s first smartphone to feature the latest Snapdragon® 685 chipset and a segment leading 120Hz AMOLED display whereas the Redmi 12C features a robust MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that makes it one of the fastest smartphones in the entry-level segment, coupled with a stylish design.

