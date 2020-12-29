Yadadri-Bhongir Collector asks officials to gear up for vaccination drive

District Collector Anitha Ramachandran said it was expected that Covid-19 vaccine would reach the district in the second week of January 2021.

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Anitha Ramachandran on Tuesday instructed officials to gear up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Speaking with members of Covid-19 vaccination district-level task force committee in a virtual meeting, she said it was expected that Covid-19 vaccine would reach the district in the second week of January 2021. She underlined the need to set up Mandal-level and municipal level committees for vaccination. The Collector asked the officials that the list of names of frontline workers including medical staff, sanitation workers and policemen should be readied.

Stating that there would be a huge demand for Covid vaccine, she instructed the officials to make arrangements like elections for the vaccination programme. She exuded confidence that Covid would be ended with vaccination to all in 2021. People should be more careful by maintaining social distancing and wearing masks in view of the new strain of the Coronavirus.

In the first phase, the vaccine would be administered to employees of the medical department and ICDS. Policemen and municipal staff would be covered in the second phase of vaccine administration while people above 50 years of age would be covered in the third phase. In the fourth phase, the vaccine would be administered to the general public. Covid vaccination centres would be set up in schools, residential educational institutes and hostels run by the government.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .