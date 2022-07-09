Yadadri-Bhongir Collector asks teachers to strive to improve quality of education

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: The district Collector Pamela Sathpathy on Saturday asked the teachers for optimum utilization of the available resources to provide quality education to the students in the government schools.

Speaking at Teachers’ Conclave held at the district Collectorate here, Pamela Sathpathy said that teachers conclave, which was an initiative of the district administration and education department, was aimed at create a platform to the teachers to share their experiences in the teaching and learning methods. She suggested the teachers to adopt interactive and innovative teaching methods. She opined that teachers have a role to play in strengthening of the government schools and improve the quality of education.

She informed Ed-Tech methods would introduced in the government schools for better learning by the students. She has instructed the District Education Officer to bring out a book on the outputs at the teachers conclave. District Education Officer Narayana Reddy said that the teachers’ conclave would be conducting for teachers of all mandals in phased manner. He exhorted the teachers to update their skills in teaching methods time to time. Government teachers from Bhongir, Bibinagar, Bommalaramaram, Alair and Yadagirigutta were attended the conclave.