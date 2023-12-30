Yadadri-Bhongir: Farmers touch electric lines to prove there is no power supply

The farmers resorted to the act to highlight their allegation that electricity was being supplied to them for only eight hours in a day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Farmers climbed onto a transformer and touched electrical wires at Vavilalapally of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal to prove that power supply in the area was very erratic since the last couple of weeks.

The farmers resorted to the act to highlight their allegation that electricity was being supplied to them for only eight hours in a day. As per their allegation, electricity was being supplied to them in three phases i.e. from 4 am to 7 am, 12 noon to 2 pm and three hours in the evening for the last few days.

They alleged that four transformers were burnt in four days due to fluctuations in power supply.