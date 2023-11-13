Telangana: Dathaipalli villagers put up banner announcing votes for development

The villagers of Dathaipalli have put up a banner at the gate of the local government school, stating that they would vote for the candidate who promises to develop the school and the village

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

The flexi banner set up to a school gate at Dathaiaplli of Alair assembly constituency in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The villagers of Dathaipalli have put up a banner at the gate of the local government school, stating that they would vote for the candidate who promises to develop the school and the village.

Dathaipalli, a village in Thurkapally mandal in Alair assembly constituency, has a population of just over 1,500. In the banner, they made it clear stating it was a request to candidates of different political parties, who reach the village for campaigning.

“We will vote for the candidate, who promises to improve education, health facilities and development of the village and is committed to fulfill the promise,” the banner read.