Yadadri-Bhongir: Police vehicle travelling by RI family turns turtle; eight injured

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:08 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Eight persons received minor injuries when a police vehicle turned turtle near Kondamadugu village of Bibinagar mandal in the district on Monday.

According to Bhongir rural Circle Inspector Venugoal, the vehicle lost control and turned turtle when over taking another vehicle near Kondamadugu on Hyderabad-Warangal highway. Along with his family members, an Inspector of Reserve Police, who was working in Telangana Police Training Centre at Hyderabad, was going to Warangal to attend funeral rites of his relative there and met the road accident on the way.

He said that the matter was informed to the higher officials.