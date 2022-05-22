| Yadadri Bhongir Traffic Jam At Gudur Toll Plaza For Nearly One Kilometer

Yadadri-Bhongir: Traffic jam at Gudur toll plaza for nearly one kilometer

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:37 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

File Photo

Yadadr-Bhongir: Traffic was jammed at Gudur toll plaza on Hyderabad-Warangal highway for nearly one kilometer on morning hours of Sunday.

Gundur toll plaza witnessed rush of vehicles after 11 am for more than one hour causing traffic jam. It took nearly 20 to 25 minutes time to the vehicles to cross the toll plaza.

The traffic jam was happened at the toll gates dedicated for the vehicles going to Warangal side from Hyderabad. Five toll gates were opened for vehicles going from Hyderabad to Warangal to ease the traffic.

The police and staff of toll plaza swung into action and took measures to streamline the vehicular flow to clear traffic jam. The traffic flow became normal at the toll plaza after 12.30 pm.

Due to the devotees going to Yadadri and marriage and other functions to other places from Hyderabad, Gudur toll plaza was witnessed huge rush of vehicles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .