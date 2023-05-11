Yadadri hundi counting fetches Rs 2,05 crore for the last 21 days

In addition, 45 grams of gold, 3.1 kg of silver was also collected through the hundi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Counting of hundi of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Thursday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Hundi collections of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri totalled Rs 2.05 crore for the last 21 days.

According to the temple Executive Officer N Geetha, the hundi counting was taken up by the temple staff on the hill shrine where cash amounting to Rs 2,05,33,422 was collected through hundi for the last 21 days. In addition, 45 grams of gold, 3.1 kg of silver was also collected through the hundi.

Also Read Telangana: Kondagattu temple decks up for Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi